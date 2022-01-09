MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $231,840.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

