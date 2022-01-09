Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

