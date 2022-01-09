Madison Wealth Partners Inc Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 34,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 14,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Visa stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

