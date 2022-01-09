MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Up 20.8% in December

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,559. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.27 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.