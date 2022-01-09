MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3,434.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

