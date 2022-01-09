Manchester City Fan Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.13 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $34.88 million and $3.13 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $9.94 or 0.00023630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00087409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.99 or 0.07448489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,053.61 or 0.99948039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

