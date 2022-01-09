Mango Markets (MNGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00084419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.69 or 0.07505880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.38 or 0.99889532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

