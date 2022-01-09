Marin Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,443 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 4,778 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.21. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.