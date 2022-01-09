Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

