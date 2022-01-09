Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0037

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $71,818.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.96 or 0.07458928 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. "

