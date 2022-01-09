Mate Price Hits $0.0353 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Mate has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $95,176.20 and $24,622.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.