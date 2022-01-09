Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.90 million and $465,884.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00313260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

