Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

