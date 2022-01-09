McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.90. The company has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

