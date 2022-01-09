McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as low as C$1.13. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 81,114 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$518.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.94 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

