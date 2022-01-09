McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as low as C$1.13. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 81,114 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$518.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.94 million. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

