MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,278,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 5,197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of MEDIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 145,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

