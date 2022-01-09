MediShares Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $9,847.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars.

