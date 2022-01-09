Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.