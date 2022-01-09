Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 307.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $220.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.28 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

