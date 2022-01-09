Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $325,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after acquiring an additional 504,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

