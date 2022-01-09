Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 145.8% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,420 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.61.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

