Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Creative Planning boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 32.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.85 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

