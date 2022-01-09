Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

