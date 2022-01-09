Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,123,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 2,558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $26.52 on Friday. Meituan has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

