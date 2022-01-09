Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) PT Raised to GBX 55 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.70) to GBX 55 ($0.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, increased their price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 52 ($0.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MERC opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. Mercia Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.07.

In other Mercia Asset Management news, insider Mark Andrew Payton bought 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,861.34 ($6,550.79).

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

