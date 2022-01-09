MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKKGY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.