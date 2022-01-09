Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 154.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.