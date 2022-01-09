Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.