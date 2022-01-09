Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 26,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 114,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.