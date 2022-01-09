Meter Governance Market Cap Hits $13.61 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and $589,265.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $4.29 or 0.00010220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

