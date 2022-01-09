Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Short Interest Update

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Metromile stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

