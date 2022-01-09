MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 689,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 648,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

