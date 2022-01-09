M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,166 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

CP opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

