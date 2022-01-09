M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,535 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 15,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 480,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 329,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.