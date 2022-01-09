M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $603.73 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $635.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

