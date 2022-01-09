M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.87 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

