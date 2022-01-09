M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 66,681 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.