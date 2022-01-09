M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,460 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,460 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 277,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 971,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,192,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 127,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

WCN opened at $130.24 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

