M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 52,846 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,846 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 569,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NTR opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

