M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($3.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON MNG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 207.20 ($2.79). 4,526,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.88. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 173.69 ($2.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

