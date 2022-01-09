MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $62,995.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $884,602. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

