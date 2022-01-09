Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 7.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $248,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

