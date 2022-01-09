Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSBI. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

