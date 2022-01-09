MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.