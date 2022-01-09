MimbleWimbleCoin Price Down 5.1% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $85.85 million and $163,656.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.94 or 0.00018979 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00365184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008970 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,807,921 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

