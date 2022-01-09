Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

MAI opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$245.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.