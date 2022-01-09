Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.