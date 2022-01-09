Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,647.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $39.24 million and $68,647.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $34.91 or 0.00082975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 97.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00086204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.52 or 0.07441875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00072744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.84 or 0.99949034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.