Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.35 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $729.54 million, a P/E ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.