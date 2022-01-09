Mithril Price Down 16% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Mithril has a total market cap of $51.46 million and $11.90 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00345739 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

